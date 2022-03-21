Milner, GA Mrs. Diane Duke Martin, 62, of Milner, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022 at her residence.

Diane was born on Wednesday, August 5,1959 in Atlanta, Georgia to her parents Franklin Howell Duke, and Dorothy Ann Roach Duke. Diane's favorite things in life were her husband, two daughters, and her grandchildren. Diane was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Jerry C. Martin, and her father, Franklin Howell Duke. Diane is survived by her daughters, and sons-in-law, Melessa (Martin) and Bert Mims, Crystal (Martin) and Kevin Bryant; grandchildren, Anna Spencer, Zackary Laster, Mackenzie Corley, Calvin Mims, Oliver Bryant and Marleigh Mims; mother, Dorothy Ann Roach Duke; brother and sister-in-law Toney Duke (Lisa); and several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. Melessa and Crystal would also like to recognize special friends to Diane: Steve and Karon Sheriff, Gary and Donna Edwards, and Buddy and Deedra Lanier.

Funeral services for Mrs. Diane Duke Martin will held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. in the Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Reverend Garth Forster and Reverend Jason Teal officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 from 6:00P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is proudly serving the Martin Family.