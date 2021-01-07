Jackson, GA Mr. Dennis Lee Ivey, Sr., age 63, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Dennis was born on Wednesday, October 2, 1957 in Atlanta, Georgia to Ruby Earlene Ivey. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sheila Marie Casteel Ivey; step-father, Bobby Moody; and brother, Jamie Walter Ramey. He worked as a plumber for many years with Harding Plumbing in McDonough, GA. Dennis had a love for hot rod cars, street racing, but most of all he loved his grandchildren. Dennis is survived by his children, Misty & Jeremy Potts, Bubba Ivey, Trisha & Brian Singleton, and Ashley & Ashley Steverson; 15 grandchildren; brother, Robert Wayne Moody; sisters, Harriett Ann Tingle, Ruby Elaine Martin, and Barbara Jean Moody-Spears; several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Mr. Dennis Ivey will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Pastor Rick Moncrief officiating. Interment will be at 4:00 P.M. at the Ivey Family Cemetery in Social Circle, Georgia. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, January 9, 2021 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Ivey family.
