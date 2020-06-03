Debra Ann Watkins passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. Private funeral services will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020. Pastor Darrell Corbin and Rev. Ruth Gravitt will officiate. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will not be a formal family visitation.
Debra, the daughter of the late Oliver Jack Johnson and Margarette Beatrice Moore Johnson was born October 28, 1957, in Jackson, Georgia. Her husband, Terry Lee Watkins and her sister, Linda Diane Johnson preceded her in death. She was a homemaker and a member of True Vision Pentecostal Church and previously volunteered for Meals on Wheels.
Survivors include her sister, Dorothy Bourgeois of Orlando, Florida, brother, Michael Len Johnson of Jackson; special friend, Betty Watts Reese of Juliette; many nieces, nephews, friends and family.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
