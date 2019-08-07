Jackson
Deborah Thompson
Miss Deborah Rose Thompson, age 66, of Jackson, GA, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Westbury Medical Care. She was born on Sunday, September 7, 1952, in Butts County, daughter of Felton D. Thompson and Merlene Hardy Thompson. Deborah was a proud veteran of the Air Force Reserves, and was formerly employed at Webb's Thrift Town. She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Jimmy Biles.
Deborah is survived by her sisters and brother-in-law, Pat Biles, Judy and Tony Curtis; niece, Brandie and Jody Weaver; nephew, Michael and Evie Biles; great-nieces, Jansen and Jorden Weaver; great-nephew, Joseph Biles.
A memorial service for Miss Deborah Rose Thompson will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019, in the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Thompson family.
