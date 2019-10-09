Deborah Herbert

Jackson
Mrs. Deborah Sue Herbert (Jarrell)
Deborah Jarrell Herbert, age 69, died on October 1, 2019 at her residence. She was born on September 15, 1950 in Griffin, GA to the late Henry and Gloria Kinard Jarrell. She was married for fifty years to Jim Herbert.
Known to her friends as Debye, she taught Kindergarten, operated a small business, and spoiled her grandchildren. Debye was always very creative, owning an arts and crafts business and traveling to numerous arts and crafts shows each year. She loved to go "casino junketing." A very kind and generous person interacting and befriended all those she met. A wonderful wife, good mother, and great grandmother she will be missed by many.
Survivors include her husband, Jim Herbert. Daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa and Jeff Burson, Katie and Scott Pirkle. Grandchildren; Lauren Coggins, Hunter Burson, Gavin Glass and Abby Glass. Brothers; Randy Jarrell and Carl Jarrell and Sister, Angie Mathis.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday October 4, 2019 at the Foster Estate Cemetery in Spalding Co.; GA. Dr. Ed Hoard will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday October 3, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Haisten Funeral Home.
Anyone wishing to recognize Debye may contribute in her name to the Southern Grace Hospice Foundation, 384 Racetrack Rd., McDonough, GA. 30252.
Haisten Funeral Home is serving the Herbert family.
