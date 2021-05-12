Jackson, GA Ms. Dawn Elizabeth Caldwell, age 65, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Dawn was born on Thursday, January 19, 1956 in Atlanta, Georgia to Barbara Clark Denton and the late Marion Scott Denton. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Grady Jackson Clark; grandmother, Sara L. Ferguson Clark-Ray; daughter, Amanda Wisherd; grandsons, Tristan Wisherd and Baby Drew. She was of Baptist faith and loved her children and grandchildren. She had a love for plants with an incredible "green thumb". Dawn was a big Georgia Bulldog fan - Go Dawgs! Dawn is survived by her children, Lisa McDaniel, Cindy Yearwood, Seth Caldwell, Cory Caldwell, Caleb Clement; grandchildren, Jessica Buford, Casey Moody, Brandon Landry, Brian Landry, Rhaedawn Miller, and James Yearwood, Jr., Izzy Yearwood, Taylor Wisherd, Lily Caldwell; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Denton. A funeral service for Ms. Dawn Caldwell will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Sherrell Memorial Chapel. Friends may visit with the family from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Caldwell family.

