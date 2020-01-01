Jackson
Mr. David P. Ridgeway, Sr.
David P. Ridgeway, Sr. passed away at his home December 29, 2019. David was 94 years old and a lifelong resident of Butts County. He was born October 11, 1925 to the late Samuel Prentice Ridgeway and Mary Lizzie Pettigrew Ridgeway.
Survivors include his children and their spouses: David P. Ridgeway, Jr., Perry Ridgeway (Lynn), Maralyn Probst (Curtis), Saralyn Wilson (Ralph), and Julia Ann Ridgeway Walklett (Bill). He is also survived by his grandchildren Sara Davis (Scott), Robert Ridgeway, Bill Ridgeway (Teresa), Charlie Ridgeway (Terri), Caleb Probst (Allison), Casey Hastings (Brian), Annette Duncan (Brett), Allison Buckner (Drew), Brad Moody (Jessie), Karie Allen (Tim), Mark Moody (Kelly), Mickey Moody (Melissa), Christine Edwards (Buddy), and seventeen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother-in-law, A.P. Churchwell (Rose).
Mr. Ridgeway was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Saralyn C. Ridgeway and his special friend, Audrey Halley. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, J. Harry Ridgeway, Tommie Ridgeway, and Frank Ridgeway as well as his sisters, Martha Sims, Matilda Durham, Hazel Coleman, and sister-in-law Frankie Hill.
David Ridgeway was an active community leader and mentor to many. He served Butts County as the Clerk of Superior Court for 31 years. During his tenure as clerk, he served on numerous committees for the state clerk's association and was instrumental in getting mandatory education for clerks instated. He was awarded the Clerk of the Year for the State of Georgia in 1990.
He served in the Georgia Army National Guard for 23 years and was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal in 1956. He loved Butts County and was active in the community throughout his life. David was the founder of the Ridgeway Christmas Tree Farm. He was a member and deacon of Towaliga Baptist Church. He was a former member of the Butts County Jaycees, Butts County Lions Club, Butts County Chamber of Commerce, and served eight years on the Butts County Hospital Authority. He was past president of the Chamber of Commerce and served two years as President of the Butts County Little League. David was a Master 4-H Club member and served as a "Grade Father" for many years throughout his children's elementary school years. He was awarded Young Man of the Year in 1958 and Man of the Year in 1974. The Towaliga River Bridge on Georgia Highway 36 was dedicated in his honor in 1998.
Funeral services for Mr. David P. Ridgeway, Sr. will be held Friday, January 3, 2020,at 11:00 AM, at the Towaliga Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at Towaliga Baptist Church on Thursday evening, January 2, 2020, from 6pm until 8pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Towaliga Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Mr. Forrest Hale, 174 Lee Maddox Rd, Jackson, GA 30233.
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Ridgeway family.
