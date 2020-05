Jonesboro



David Morris



David Carlton Morris, age 64, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Macon GA from natural causes after a period of declining health. He was born on Tuesday, August 23, 1955 to the late Carlton Morris and Margaret Morris of Jackson, GA. Over his lifetime, David held a variety of jobs and never met a stranger. If you ever met him, you would remember him. David enjoyed antique junking, music and jive talking. His family will miss his jokes, cooking lessons, and opinions on all subject matters.David is survived by his mother, Margaret Morris, of Westbury Medical Care Home in Jackson; two sisters: Joy (Aubrey) East of Jonesboro, GA and Julie (Jack) Nichols of Jonesboro, GA; daughter, Christy Nasworthy, of Barnesville, GA; three grandsons: Marcus Thrower, Xander Nasworthy, Conner Nasworthy and other extended family.Because of the world-wide Covid-19 pandemic crisis, no services are planned. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street Jackson, GA is serving the Morris family.