David Morris

David Carlton Morris, age 64, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Macon GA from natural causes after a period of declining health. He was born on Tuesday, August 23, 1955 to the late Carlton Morris and Margaret Morris of Jackson, GA. Over his lifetime, David held a variety of jobs and never met a stranger. If you ever met him, you would remember him. David enjoyed antique junking, music and jive talking. His family will miss his jokes, cooking lessons, and opinions on all subject matters.
David is survived by his mother, Margaret Morris, of Westbury Medical Care Home in Jackson; two sisters: Joy (Aubrey) East of Jonesboro, GA and Julie (Jack) Nichols of Jonesboro, GA; daughter, Christy Nasworthy, of Barnesville, GA; three grandsons: Marcus Thrower, Xander Nasworthy, Conner Nasworthy and other extended family.
Because of the world-wide Covid-19 pandemic crisis, no services are planned. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street Jackson, GA is serving the Morris family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.