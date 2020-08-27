Jackson, GA On August 26, 2020, David Montgomery Melton entered into his heavenly home at the young age of 56. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy and Ashley Melton; grandchildren, Lyla, Maci and Alyssa 'JoJo' Melton; mother and husband, Judy and Mike Lurey; sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Frank Galvan; nephew, Christopher Galvan. Anyone who knew David, knew he was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed the thrill of the hunt and wanted to share his vast knowledge with anyone who would listen. He loved spending time with his family, especially his three granddaughters. David looked forward to spending more time with them since his recent retirement from Ford Motor Company this past January. He loved the Lord and wanted to share his love with everyone. Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 29, at 4:00 p.m., at New Rocky Creek Baptist Church. Dr. Randy Reese and Jeremy Melton will be officiating the service. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., at the church. Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA. 770-483-7216.
