Jackson, GA Mr. David Lee Shiflett, age 78 of Jackson, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at his residence. Mr. Shiflett was born in Cedartown, Georgia on April 23, 1943. He is preceded in death by his mother, Doris Manders Daniel and sister, Brenda Daniel. He was a Journeyman with Local # 72 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union for over 50 years. David gave all the people who worked under him the confidence to be a Union Plumber. Mr. Shiflett was happiest working on his farm and going hunting, fishing and spending time with his sons and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of almost 56 years, Becky Shiflett, son and daughter-in-law, Lee and Lisa Shiflett of McDonough; son, Brian Matthew Shiflett, of Taylorsville, Georgia; grandchildren, Bryson, William, Braden, Brody, Bella; sister, Peggy Shiflett Martin; brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Terri Daniel; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation for David will be on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow in the Chapel officiated by Reverend Gene Luke. Interment will be at 2:00 pm at Fairview Memorial Gardens, 164 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, Georgia 30281. Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin is in charge of arrangements. Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of David Lee Shiflett by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.

