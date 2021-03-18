McDonough, GA Mr. David L. C. Sundeen, age 64, of McDonough, Georgia passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021. David was born on Saturday, December 8, 1956 in Edmonton Alberta, Canada to the late Richard Kirk and Mrs. Annette Marie-Rose Racine Carlson. Along with his father, David is preceded in death by his grandson, Maverick Christopher Sundeen. He was the former owner of Moore Brothers Paving, a hard worker, and had a fiercely loving heart. David loved spending time with his wife and family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed playing racquetball, pickleball, and spending time outdoors. He will be missed by his beloved German Shepherd, River. David is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Debra Sundeen; children, Christopher and Natalie Sundeen, Paige Sundeen, Amber and Kyle Jennings; grandchildren, Jace, Channing, Scarlett, Dale, Crew, Blakely; mother and step-father, Annette and Ron Carlson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kevin and Joan Sundeen, Wade and Lea Sundeen; sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Mike Moore; mother-in-law, Sharon Moore; several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life for Mr. David Sundeen will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the Indian Springs Amphitheater, 374 Cenie Road, Flovilla, Georgia 30216 with Dr. Tim Dowdy officiating. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the amphitheater. A private entombment will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a charity of your choice. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Sundeen family.