Darryl Lummus

Jackson, GA
Mr. Darryl Lee "Butch" Lummus
Darryl Lee "Butch" Lummus, age 67, peacefully passed on November 4, 2019. He was born on November 12, 1951 in Atlanta, GA to the late Buck and Anne Lummus.
Butch is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Myrna Rozelle Lummus, his daughter and son-in-law Tiffany and Brian Jacobsen, granddaughter Sev "Boogie" Jacobsen. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his aunt, Edith Lummus (Buck's sister) who adopted Butch after his parents' death.
Butch was a long time member of the Worthville Baptist Church, he enjoyed gardening, raising hogs, old western movies, playing poker, and hanging out at the Animal House.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Sammy Smith, Leon Smith, Ray Lane and Luke Weaver.
Funeral services for Darryl Lee "Butch" Lummus will be held Friday December 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Haisten Funeral Home Chapel, Pastor Bob Hooks will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. There will be no Graveside service. Those who desire may sign the online guest registry at www.haistenfuneral.com
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Lummus Family.
