Darlene Starr age 56 of Jackson, GA passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. Darlene was born in Jonesboro, Georgia on January 11, 1964. She is preceded in death by parents, Harold D. Starr and Willie Mae Murray Starr. Darlene was a loving wife and mother. Survivors include her husband, Mike Bristol; son, Trevon Starr; siblings, Elsie Taylor, Cynthia Lester, Harriet Danso and Ricky Starr; a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements. Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Darlene Starr by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes, memories and to watch the funeral service by webcasting.
