Jackson, GA
Daniel Edmund "Danny" O'Neal
Mr. Daniel Edmund "Danny" O'Neal, age 50 of Jackson, Georgia passed away March 9, 2020. He was born in Charleston, SC to Jinx Beckwith O'Neal and the late Jack Tomlin O'Neal. He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Shannon O'Neal. Danny graduated from Jonesboro High School and received a Bachelors Degree from the University of Georgia. He had been on the staff of the Henry County Chamber of Commerce and later was the first manager of the Tanger Outlet in Locust Grove. Danny enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, gardening, trail hiking and tinkering around. Survivors include his mother, Jinx O'Neal of Jackson; brother, Patrick and Dena O'Neal of Roswell; niece and nephew, Julia and Thomas O'Neal; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. No services are scheduled at this time. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA, 770-914-8833, haistenfunerals.com
