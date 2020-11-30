Jackson, GA Mrs. Cynthia Lee "Cyndi" Campbell McRae Darden, age 69 of Jackson, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Cyndi was born on Tuesday, April 10, 1951 in Tampa, Florida to the late James Earnest Campbell and the late Carol Jean Hyatt. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Howard Darden, Sr.; brother, Craig Campbell. Cyndi was an LPN, formerly employed by Pine Woods Behavioral Health, Sylvan Grove Hospital, Westbury Medical Care and Rehab, and Georgia Diagnostic State Prison. She enjoyed gardening, and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is a member of Towaliga Baptist Church. Survivors include her daughters, Melody (Rob) English, Kristen Corley; step-children, Jimmy Darden, Jeff Darden (Heather); grandchildren, Christopher English, Matthew English, David Corley, Daniel Corley, Katie Darden, Thomas English, Jack Darden, Nathaniel Darden, Ciaran Darden, Eve Darden; sister, Colleen Reese; several nieces and nephews. A graveside memorial service for Mrs. Cyndi Darden will be Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Arthur Jett officiating. Friends may visit the family after the service at the home of her daughter, Melody English; 291 Brooks Road, Jackson, Georgia 30233. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a charity of your choice. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, Georgia is serving the Darden family. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute