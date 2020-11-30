Jackson, GA Mrs. Cynthia Lee "Cyndi" Campbell McRae Darden, age 69 of Jackson, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Cyndi was born on Tuesday, April 10, 1951 in Tampa, Florida to the late James Earnest Campbell and the late Carol Jean Hyatt. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Howard Darden, Sr.; brother, Craig Campbell. Cyndi was an LPN, formerly employed by Pine Woods Behavioral Health, Sylvan Grove Hospital, Westbury Medical Care and Rehab, and Georgia Diagnostic State Prison. She enjoyed gardening, and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is a member of Towaliga Baptist Church. Survivors include her daughters, Melody (Rob) English, Kristen Corley; step-children, Jimmy Darden, Jeff Darden (Heather); grandchildren, Christopher English, Matthew English, David Corley, Daniel Corley, Katie Darden, Thomas English, Jack Darden, Nathaniel Darden, Ciaran Darden, Eve Darden; sister, Colleen Reese; several nieces and nephews. A graveside memorial service for Mrs. Cyndi Darden will be Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Arthur Jett officiating. Friends may visit the family after the service at the home of her daughter, Melody English; 291 Brooks Road, Jackson, Georgia 30233. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a charity of your choice. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, Georgia is serving the Darden family. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest News
- ‘It has to stop’: Top Georgia election official slams Trump, senators over fraud claims
- Recipe of the Week: Sausage and white beans with mustard greens
- Justice Department investigating potential presidential pardon bribery scheme, court records reveal
- CDC vaccine advisers vote to recommend that health care staff and long term care facility residents get Covid-19 vaccine first
- Georgia High School Association updates transfer rule after series of controversial moves, two involving Grayson
Most Popular
Articles
- Only two countries have collected rocks from the moon. For China, it's just the beginning
- VETERANS STORY: She was built to serve
- Man broke into Alabama Circle K; drank milk, ate protein bars before getting caught while smoking a cigarette
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Grammy-winning rapper Lecrae brings restoration to Atlanta neighborhood
- Butts County Magistrate Court Report
- Can-A-Thon, Indian Springs Tour of Homes on tap, Reverse Christmas Parade cancelled
- Oscar the dog finds his way home five months after car accident
- Lady Devils open basketball season with wins against Bremen and Locust Grove
Images
Videos
Collections
- GIFT GUIDE: 5 holiday gifts for those who are practical
- SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY: 45 facts about small businesses in America
- Check out these dogs available at Butts Mutts
- ON THE MARKET: Jackson Lake home makes living on the lake full time a gorgeous reality
- GIFT GUIDE: 5 holiday gift ideas for those who want (need) self-care
- Most popular baby names in the 21st century
- Best Thanksgiving movies of all time
- Podcasts to Listen To: Gangland Wire and the best organized crime podcasts
- GIFT GUIDE: 5 holiday gift ideas for those who like jewelry
- Doctors respond to 20 common concerns about the flu shot
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.