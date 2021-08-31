Indian Springs, GA Mrs. Connie Sue Tipton, age 69, of Indian Springs, Georgia passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at her home.

Connie was born on Tuesday, July 29, 1952, in Atlanta, Georgia to the late James Edward Lee, Sr. and the late Lillian Frances Whiting Lee. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Douglas Johnson. Connie was a member of First Baptist Church of East Point and a homemaker. Connie used to make dolls for a shop in Atlanta and enjoyed quilting, gardening, and camping. Connie is survived by her husband of 47 years, Don "Tip" Tipton; brother, James Edward Lee, Jr.; niece, Aimee Heckelmann; mother-in-law, Hazel Tipton.

A graveside service for Mrs. Connie Tipton will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Jackson City Cemetery with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Tipton family.