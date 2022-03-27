Jenkinsburg, GA Mrs. Connie Carol Taylor Wheeler, age 74, of Jenkinsburg, Georgia passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, surrounded by her family. Connie was born on Sunday, December 14, 1947, in Jefferson, Georgia to the late William Andrew Taylor and the late Myrtle Childs Taylor. Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Lamar Wheeler; sister, Alice Auguletto; and brothers, Tyrone Taylor, Robert Taylor. Connie was a member of Abundant Life Church and volunteered with the nursing home ministry and in-person ministry. Connie is survived by her children, Albert Wheeler, Ed Wheeler, Glenda and Vernon Bartlett, Lynn and John Gouthro; grandchildren, Lillian Wheeler, Lauryn Wheeler, Scott Wheeler, Blessie Wheeler, Vernon Bartlett IV, Presley Bartlett, Bill Gouthro, Jamie Harris, Rachelle Brown; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Glenda and Tommy Seay; several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Mrs. Connie Wheeler will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Abundant Life Church with Reverend Jeremiah Hosford, Reverend Vernon Bartlett IV, and Reverend Tommy Seay officiating. Interment will be on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Fairview Memorial Gardens, 164 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, Georgia 30281. Friends may visit with the family Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Wheeler family.

