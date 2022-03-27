Connie Carol Taylor Wheeler

Jenkinsburg, GA Mrs. Connie Carol Taylor Wheeler, age 74, of Jenkinsburg, Georgia passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, surrounded by her family. Connie was born on Sunday, December 14, 1947, in Jefferson, Georgia to the late William Andrew Taylor and the late Myrtle Childs Taylor. Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Lamar Wheeler; sister, Alice Auguletto; and brothers, Tyrone Taylor, Robert Taylor. Connie was a member of Abundant Life Church and volunteered with the nursing home ministry and in-person ministry. Connie is survived by her children, Albert Wheeler, Ed Wheeler, Glenda and Vernon Bartlett, Lynn and John Gouthro; grandchildren, Lillian Wheeler, Lauryn Wheeler, Scott Wheeler, Blessie Wheeler, Vernon Bartlett IV, Presley Bartlett, Bill Gouthro, Jamie Harris, Rachelle Brown; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Glenda and Tommy Seay; several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Mrs. Connie Wheeler will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Abundant Life Church with Reverend Jeremiah Hosford, Reverend Vernon Bartlett IV, and Reverend Tommy Seay officiating. Interment will be on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Fairview Memorial Gardens, 164 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, Georgia 30281. Friends may visit with the family Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Wheeler family.

To plant a tree in memory of Connie Wheeler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Trending Videos