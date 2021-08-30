Locust Grove, GA Reverend Coleman Ray Hill, age 79, of Locust Grove, Georgia passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Piedmont Henry Hospital. Brother Ray was born on Thursday, October 30, 1941, in Harpersville, Alabama to the late Johnny Goldman Hill and the late Helen Brown Hill. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Hill; sisters, Faye Vick, Grace Thomas; brother, Thurmond Paul Hill. Brother Ray had a passion for preaching and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing. He was a great friend to everyone. Brother Ray is survived by his children and their spouses, Jeff and Terri Hill, Paul and Tonda Hill, Lisa and Kenneth Doster, and Todd and Charlotte Hill; nine grandchildren and their spouses; Christina Hill, Jared Hill, Cory Hill, Bethany and Bradley Richard, Taylor Hill, Eric and Kaylyn Doster, Joshua Doster, Abby Hill, Nathan Hill; six great-grandchildren, Tucker, Knox, Arlie, Bryant, and Ella Kate Doster, Josiah, Wyatt, and Addison Richard; brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles and Prissy Hill, Roy Hill, Tommy Hill, Wayne Hill; sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Demp McDaniel; numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Reverend Ray Hill will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Westside Baptist Church with Reverend Nathan Dorsey, Reverend Jeff Hill, Reverend Paul Hill, and Reverend Todd Hill officiating. Interment will be at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Ball Ground, Georgia. Friends may visit with the family at Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 2, 2021. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to your local church or missions project in memory of Brother Ray Hill. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Hill family.

