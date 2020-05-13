Juliette, GA
Rev. Clyde Bennett
 Rev. Clyde Bennett passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service for family will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Greenwood Cemetery in Barnesville, Georgia with no formal visitation. Rev. Marty Leverette will officiate.

Mr. Bennett, the son of the late Vondvia Bennett and Fay Harris Bennett, was born June 7, 1930 in Salem, South Carolina. His wife, Nellie Blackwell Bennett, preceded him in death. He retired from the Bibb Company after thirty-four years of service and was a retired pastor of Christian Fellowship Church.

Survivors include his children, Clyde Hulon (Patsy Ann) Bennett and Roger Dale (Cheryl) Bennett of Juliette; sister, Eloise Hamilton of Salem, South Carolina; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Christian Fellowship Church, 409 Indian Springs Street, Jackson, GA 30233.

Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.

Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
