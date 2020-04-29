Clarence Morton

Jackson
Mr. Clarence Eugene "Gene" Morton
Clarence Eugene (Gene) Morton, age 72, of Jackson passed away Sunday April 27, 2020. Gene was born in Butts County on Tuesday December 30, 1947, to the late Wellborn and Ethel Wilson Morton. He was retired from Hyponex Cor. and a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church.
Gene is survived by his wife of 50 years; Martha Leverette Morton, four daughters and sons-in law; Lori & Steve Dague, Amelia and Steve Davies, Kayla & Micheal Tanksley, Fran & Dale Brock, grandchildren; Chris & Sarah Dague, Josh Dague, Brandon Dague, Katie & Cory Adkins, Vickie & Teddy Wright, Matt Davies, Shawn Tanksley, Shyann Tanksley, Shaedon Tanksley, Taylor Morton, Madison Morton, Justin Potter and Cody Pitts, two brothers and sisters-in-law; Carter & Mariam Morton and Lamar & Billie Morton. In addition to his parents Gene is preceded in death by his son; Tommy Morton, brother; Thomas Morton and grandson; Ryan Ray.
A memorial service for Clarence Eugene (Gene) Morton will be held at a later date.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will not be a family visitation, friends and family may visit the online guest registry at www.haistenfuneral.com.
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Morton family.
