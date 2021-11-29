Christy Pruitt Kimbell Cricket Hasty

Jackson, GA Christy (Cricket) Pruitt Kimbell Hasty, age 53 of Jackson, died Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at her residence. She was born Thursday, April 7, 1968 in Buford, GA daughter of John and Abby Pruitt. She graduated from Gordon School of Nursing and was employed as a Registered Nurse with Wellstar Spalding Regional and Wellstar Sylvan Grove Hospitals. In addition to her parents she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Jessica & Jeremy Hatcher, son Jeffery McLendon & Brooke Black, six grandchildren: Peyton, Hunter, Avery, Taylynn, Gracie and Brooklyn, her siblings: Joe Pruitt and Melissa Spann, Nathan and Kimberly Pruitt, and Amanda and Jason Williams, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Haisten Funeral Home; Rev. Keith Bridges will officiate. The Family will receive friends immediately prior to the Service beginning at Noon.
In lieu of flowers the Family request donations to The Ronald McDonald House, 795 North Gatewood Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Hasty family.
