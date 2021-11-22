Jackson, GA Ms. Christina Michelle Galbreath, age 24, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Christina was born on Friday, March 21, 1997, in Atlanta, Georgia. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Betty Galbreath; and uncles, Dennis Galbreath and Jeff Galbreath. Christina was born and raised in Jackson, Georgia and was in the class of 2015 at Jackson High School. She attended Rock Springs Church. Christina was a graduate of Armstrong State University of Savannah and was very close to her sorority sisters of Alpha Sigma Tau. She had many friends and a team of doctors from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta that loved her dearly. Christina loved helping kids. Christina is survived by her mother and stepfather, Christy and Steve Brown; sister, Rebekah Brown; father, John Galbreath of South Carolina; brother and sister-in-law, Trent and Morgan Galbreath; grandfather, Albert Galbreath Sr. of South Carolina; aunt, Linda (Carol) Hewett of Macon; niece, Emery Galbreath; nephew, Ean Galbreath; grandparents, Oscar and Dale Blanton of Jenkinsburg; uncles/aunt, Cary and Jennifer Blanton, Chad Blanton; nephews, Chandler Blanton, Christian Blanton; cousins, Gabrielle Galbreath, Jesse Galbreath; special friends, Lauren Biles, Nikki Muszall, Courtney Sanderlin. A celebration of life for Ms. Christina Galbreath will be held on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Rock Springs Church with Dr. Benny Tate officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested those desiring to contribute to the Christina Galbreath Scholarship Fund, The Cure, or AFLAC Cancer and Blood Disorder Center. A special note from the family to those sending flowers, Christina's favorite color was purple and yellow is the color for childhood cancer. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Galbreath family.

