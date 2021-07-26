Jackson, GA Mrs. Cheryl Paulette Rhoden Washington, age 55, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021. Cheryl was born on Saturday, July 31, 1965, in Decatur, Georgia to Paul Carnett Rhoden and the late Alma Ruth Hargis Rhoden. She worked for the Butts County Board of Education as an educator. Cheryl's hobbies were gardening, sewing, and quilting. She enjoyed being around people and was well loved by everyone. Cheryl is survived by her beloved son and daughter-in-law, Dale Anthony Washington Jr. and Chelsea; grandson, Asher Anthony Washington - the love of her life; father, Paul Rhoden; brothers and sister-in-law, Carmon David Rhoden and Wendy, Paul Michael Rhoden; daughters and son-in-law, Ashley Houk, Crystal Houk, Christi Washington, Brooke and Trent LeFors; seven grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; god brothers, Del Lowe, Johnny Peavey, Eddie Hunter. A funeral service for Mrs. Cheryl Washington will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Reverend Gregg Thurman and Reverend Ronnie Campbell officiating. Interment will follow at the Jackson City Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, July 30, 2021, for 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. The family requests that social distancing and masks be used during these times. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Washington family.

To plant a tree in memory of Cheryl Washington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.