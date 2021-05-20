Peachtree City, GA Mrs. Cheryl Ann Sigler Smith, age 74, of Peachtree City, Georgia, formerly of Jackson, Georgia, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021. Cheryl was born on Monday, June 24, 1946 in Auburn, Indiana to the late Dean Holcomb Sigler and the late Ina Marie Bailey. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Moore. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. Cheryl enjoyed being at the beach and the lake and created homemade greeting cards. Cheryl is survived by her husband of 47 years, Whitney Smith; children, Krichelle and Jeremiah Oliver, DeLane and Mitch Daugherty, Wesley and Kristian Smith; fourteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Ken and Susan Sigler; several nieces and nephews and cousins. A memorial service for Mrs. Cheryl Smith will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Macedonia Baptist Church. Inurnment will follow at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Macedonia Baptist Church, 151 Macedonia Church Road, Jackson, Georgia 30233 in Cheryl's memory. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Smith family.
