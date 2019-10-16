Flovilla, GA
Mrs. Cherry Darlene Williams (Williams)
Mrs. Cherry Darlene Stewart, age 77, of Flovilla, GA passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at her residence.
Cherry was born on Saturday, January 10,1942 to the late L.O. Williams and the late Nedrelle Turner Williams. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Earl Stewart. Cherry was a homemaker. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. Cherry lived her life to the fullest.
Cherry is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Christopher K. & Laurie Wells, William C. & Pamala Wells, and Robert E. Wells; grandchildren, Ashley & Chad Smith, Jake Wells, Shauna Wells, Thomas E. Wells, and Katie R. Wells; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law, Sandy & Clinton Rutledge and Merrie Pagliaro; brother and sister-in-law, Gerry & Cindy Williams.
Services for Mrs. Cherry Darlene Stewart will be announced at a later date.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Stewart family.Arrangements by Williams-Westbury Funeral Home
