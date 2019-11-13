Chelbie Sinclair

Alpharetta
Ms. Chelbie Meredith Sinclair (Daniel)
Chelbie Meredith Daniel Sinclair, age 50 of Alpharetta, GA passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at her residence. She was born June 24, 1969 in Jackson, GA. Chelbie was in automobile finance and sales, she also enjoyed playing golf.
She is survived by her father and step mother Charles M. Daniel III and Stacy, children John B. Goode, Charles Whitten Sinclair, and Addison Sinclair Elaine Goode, grandchildren, Joseph Andrew Grier and Issac Benjamin Goode, brothers, Charles M. Daniel IV, Adrian Taft Daniel, and sister Roby Kayle Habrom. She was also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services for Chelbie Meredith Daniel Sinclair will be Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Haisten Funeral Home in Jackson GA. Dr. Ed Hoard will officiate. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home one hour prior to the service.
Haisten Funeral Home is serving the Sinclair family.
