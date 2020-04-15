Miss. Charlotte Glass Colwell, age 77 of Locust Grove, Georgia passed away April 11, 2020. She was born in Jackson, Georgia to the late Elmo Ponder Colwell and Jewell Glass Colwell. She was preceded in death by siblings; Milton Colwell, Elmo Colwell, Jr., George Colwell, Marlin Colwell, Kathryn Colwell Cobb, Miriam Colwell McKibben and Josephine Bevil. Charlotte was a member of Fellowship Presbyterian Church and recently had been attending Locust Grove United Methodist Church. She retired from Dowling Textiles and loved to work in her yard and gardening. She loved children and doting on her cats. Survivors include her siblings; Olin (Betty Rose) Colwell, Johnny (Martha) Colwell, Annette Colwell Elder, Peggy Colwell Braswell, Polly Colwell Brown and Patsy (Terry) Colwell Avery; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA, haistenfunerals.comArrangements by Haisten Funerals & Cremations
Locust Grove, GA
Miss Charlotte Glass Colwell
Miss. Charlotte Glass Colwell, age 77 of Locust Grove, Georgia passed away April 11, 2020. She was born in Jackson, Georgia to the late Elmo Ponder Colwell and Jewell Glass Colwell. She was preceded in death by siblings; Milton Colwell, Elmo Colwell, Jr., George Colwell, Marlin Colwell, Kathryn Colwell Cobb, Miriam Colwell McKibben and Josephine Bevil. Charlotte was a member of Fellowship Presbyterian Church and recently had been attending Locust Grove United Methodist Church. She retired from Dowling Textiles and loved to work in her yard and gardening. She loved children and doting on her cats. Survivors include her siblings; Olin (Betty Rose) Colwell, Johnny (Martha) Colwell, Annette Colwell Elder, Peggy Colwell Braswell, Polly Colwell Brown and Patsy (Terry) Colwell Avery; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA, haistenfunerals.comArrangements by Haisten Funerals & Cremations
Miss. Charlotte Glass Colwell, age 77 of Locust Grove, Georgia passed away April 11, 2020. She was born in Jackson, Georgia to the late Elmo Ponder Colwell and Jewell Glass Colwell. She was preceded in death by siblings; Milton Colwell, Elmo Colwell, Jr., George Colwell, Marlin Colwell, Kathryn Colwell Cobb, Miriam Colwell McKibben and Josephine Bevil. Charlotte was a member of Fellowship Presbyterian Church and recently had been attending Locust Grove United Methodist Church. She retired from Dowling Textiles and loved to work in her yard and gardening. She loved children and doting on her cats. Survivors include her siblings; Olin (Betty Rose) Colwell, Johnny (Martha) Colwell, Annette Colwell Elder, Peggy Colwell Braswell, Polly Colwell Brown and Patsy (Terry) Colwell Avery; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA, haistenfunerals.comArrangements by Haisten Funerals & Cremations
To plant a tree in memory of Charlotte Colwell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.