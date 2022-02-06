Jackson, GA Mr. Charles Leslie Kelley Sr., age 70, of Jackson, Georgia passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022. Charles was born on Saturday, February 17, 1951, in Macon, Georgia to the late E. J. Kelley and the late Kathryn Barbee Kelley. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Charles L. "Chuck" Kelley Jr. Charles was a member of Rock Springs Church. He had worked as a Correctional Officer at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison. Charles was a strong supporter of Rock Springs Christian Academy. He loved old cars, reading, and was an avid University of Georgia fan. Charles is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Lynn Kelley; daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Scott Pressley; stepchildren, Michelle Smith, Sherri Hood, Mike and Billie Mazer, Mark Mazer; 15 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. Funeral services for Mr. Charles Kelley will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Rock Springs Church with Dr. Benny Tate officiating. Interment will follow at Rock Springs Church Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family Wednesday, February 9, 2022, from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Rock Springs Christian Academy, 219 Rock Springs Church Road, Milner, Georgia 30257. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Kelley family.

