Jackson, GA Mr. Charles Lee Pritchard, age 66, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital in Griffin. Charles was born on Thursday, December 31, 1953, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to the late Edgar Pritchard and the late Eva Lou Sailers Pritchard. He was a member of Second Baptist Church and proudly served in the United States Army. His hobbies included hunting and watching hunting shows. Charles is survived by his wife of 37 years, Brenda Byars Pritchard; stepson, James Riggs; brothers, Greg Pritchard and Bobby Pritchard; sister, Diane Eder; stepbrother, James Treacy; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Mr. Charles Pritchard will be held at Sherrell Memorial Chapel on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Interment will follow at Pepperton Cemetery. Friends may come by the funeral home on Sunday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street Jackson, GA is serving the Pritchard family.
Service information
Sep 20
Visitation
Sunday, September 20, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home
212 East College Street
Jackson, GA 30233
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 21
Funeral Service
Monday, September 21, 2020
11:00AM
Sherrell Memorial Chapel
212 E. College St.
Jackson, GA 30233
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
