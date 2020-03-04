Charles Kelley, Jr.

Monticello
Charles "Chuck" Kelley, Jr.
Mr. Charles Leslie "Chuck" Kelley, Jr., age 41, of Monticello, GA, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his residence. He was born on Thursday, August 17, 1978, in Griffin, Georgia. He enjoyed kayaking, camping, golfing and was an avid UGA fan. Chuck loved spending time on the lake. He was preceded in death by wife, Becky Kelley.
Chuck is survived by his children, Katelyn Kelley, Kristian Kelley, and Sara Kelley; mother, Karen McClure; father and step-mother, Charles and Lynn Kelley; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Scott Pressley; nephews, Luke Pressley, and Sam Pressley; beloved dog, Brutus.
A funeral service for Mr. Chuck Kelley will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Dr. Benny Tate officiating. Interment will follow in the Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Henry County. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street Jackson, GA is serving the Kelley family.
