Macon, GA It is with extreme sadness that we share the passing of Charles Frank Manning on October 15, 2021 following complications from a recent fall. Frank was born in Clarkesville, TN on May 13, 1943 to US Army Master Sergeant William Raymond Manning (deceased) and his wife, Marie Elizabeth Nelson Manning (deceased), but spent most of his life as a resident of Jacksonville, FL before moving to Macon, GA, which he has called home since 1985.

Frank proudly served in Vietnam as a Captain in the US Army serving in the Special Forces, Green Berets and Airborne battalion prior to his Honorable discharge in 1969. He is predeceased by his high school sweetheart and wife of forty-three (43) years, Carol Ann (Black) Manning, brother Ed Manning and sister Jenny Lou Nelson. "Papa Frog" as he is affectionally known was lucky to find love a second time and is survived by his wife Judy Yielding Manning, his four (4) sons: Scott (Kim), Chuck (Karen), Matt (Andi) and Mark (Kristin) who were blessed beyond measure to have him as a teacher, counselor, supporter, discipliner, motivator and most importantly, Dad! He was a loving, passionate, and doting grandfather who seized every moment possible to share life with his ten (10) grandchildren: Madison (20), Anna (17), Kaelie (17), Whitney (14), Sophie (12), Kinsey (11), Andrew (9), Alice (6), Audrey (5) and Annmarie (4). Frank also enjoyed the love of his bonus children: Kelly (Dana), Cory (Petey) and Sky (Matthew) and their families.

Frank also leaves behind a long list of friends from his nearly thirty-three (33) year career at State Farm Insurance, Towaliga Baptist Church members, Middle GA golf buddies and fishing partners all of whom we invite to join us for a celebration of life on October 20, 2021 at Snow's Memorial Chapel, 1419 Bass Rd. Macon, GA. 31210. The family will welcome guests beginning at 12:30pm with the service scheduled to begin at 2:00pm. There will also be a graveside service on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 4535 N. Main St. Jacksonville, FL 32206 to allow friends in that area to say their goodbyes as Frank joins his parents, Carol Ann and her parents in his final resting place.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Fisher House Foundation (www.fisherhouse.org) in his honor.

