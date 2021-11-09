Jackson, GA Charles Edward (Eddie) Johnson, age 68 of Jackson, peacefully passed away Wednesday October 27, 2021. Eddie was born Wednesday September 16, 1953 in Century, Florida to the late Charles & Jean Johnson. Eddie was an aircraft mechanic in the United States Army, having served in Desert Storm and was a recipient of the Bronze Star. Eddie earned an Associate Degree from Methodist College while in the Army serving at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina, he retired after 22 years of dedicated service at the rank of Master Sargent.

Eddie attended Fellowship Presbyterian Church, and in his spare time he loved to go hunting and fishing.

Eddie is survived by his wife of 46 years; Polly Johnson, nephew; Ashley & Nicole Coots, great nephews; Kaden Miller & Trent Coots, sister-in-law; Holly & Joe Liotta and his best friend; Bob Teston.

The Family will hold a Memorial Service for Charles Edward (Eddie) Johnson on Sunday November 7, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Fellowship Presbyterian Church. Inurnment will follow at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia.

Those that desire to leave their condolences online may visit www.haistenfuneral.com

Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Johnson Family.