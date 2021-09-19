Jackson, GA Mr. Charles Curtis "Chuck" Ayres Sr., age 74, of Jackson, Georgia passed away September 17, 2021. Chuck was born on Monday, July 14, 1947, in LaGrange, Georgia to the late Redic Arrington Ayres and the late Edna Ellen Pope Ayres. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Brian Ayres, and grandson, Justin Perry. Chuck enjoyed nature and spending time in the woods, gardening, fishing, and hunting. He also liked to tinker in the garage. Chuck is survived by his wife of 53 years, Margot Ayres; children, Chuck Jr. and Stephanie Ayres, Dina Ayres Sawyer; seven grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Suzanne Zuchowski, Deborah Moreno; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. No formal services will be held at this time. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Ayres family.
