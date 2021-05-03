Forsyth, GA Mr. Charles "Charlie" Thomas Taylor, 76, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021. Graveside services will be conducted at 3 PM on Friday, May 7, 2021 in Crews Methodist Church Cemetery in Sulligent, Alabama.

The family will receive friends from 5PM until 7 PM on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Williams Funeral Home of Milledgeville.

Mr. Taylor was a native of Bessemer, Alabama and had made his home in Monroe County, Georgia for over 50 years. He was the son of the late Medford and Denna Otts Taylor. He was a licensed CDL Truck Driver for over 50 years and was a member of the Baptist Faith.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Hall Taylor of Forsyth; daughter, Becky Taylor Cobb (Gregg) of Griffin; son, Jeff Taylor of Jackson; half-brother, Joe Gamel; stepchildren, Suzanne Hall, Stacey Richards, and April Bliss (Jack); grandchildren, Levi Kinney, Jasmine Taylor, Marshall Kinney, Jake Taylor, Caylee Cobb, Nora Kinney, Jett Huggler, Justice Huggler, Charles Huggler, Tristan Richards, Mason Richards, and Zoe Huggler; and Four-Legged Babies, Mollie, Trixie, Minnie, and Suzie.

