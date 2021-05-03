Forsyth, GA Mr. Charles "Charlie" Thomas Taylor, 76, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021. Graveside services will be conducted at 3 PM on Friday, May 7, 2021 in Crews Methodist Church Cemetery in Sulligent, Alabama.

The family will receive friends from 5PM until 7 PM on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Williams Funeral Home of Milledgeville.

Mr. Taylor was a native of Bessemer, Alabama and had made his home in Monroe County, Georgia for over 50 years. He was the son of the late Medford and Denna Otts Taylor. He was a licensed CDL Truck Driver for over 50 years and was a member of the Baptist Faith.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Hall Taylor of Forsyth; daughter, Becky Taylor Cobb (Gregg) of Griffin; son, Jeff Taylor of Jackson; half-brother, Joe Gamel; stepchildren, Suzanne Hall, Stacey Richards, and April Bliss (Jack); grandchildren, Levi Kinney, Jasmine Taylor, Marshall Kinney, Jake Taylor, Caylee Cobb, Nora Kinney, Jett Huggler, Justice Huggler, Charles Huggler, Tristan Richards, Mason Richards, and Zoe Huggler; and Four-Legged Babies, Mollie, Trixie, Minnie, and Suzie.

Express online condolences at www.williamsfuneral.net

Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Milledgeville

To send flowers to the family of Charles Taylor, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 5
Visitation
Wednesday, May 5, 2021
5:00PM-7:00PM
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory - Milledgeville
1670 N. Jefferson St.
Milledgeville, GA 31061
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.