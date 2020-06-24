January 23, 1936 - June 7, 2020 Charlie Trott, age 84, of Griffin, GA passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Brightmoor Hospice. He was a member of the Jackson Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder and choir member. Charlie was employed at Eastern Air Lines for 34 years in Miami and Atlanta. He was also employed at Lockheed Martin for 13 years in Greenville, SC, and retired in 2001. He enjoyed several hobbies, RC airplanes and G-gauge trains. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Janice Trott of Griffin; son Mark Trott of Acworth, GA; son and daughter-in-law Marty and Leisha Trott of Easley, SC; granddaughters Elizabeth, Gabrielle, and Hali Trott; grandsons Kris, Jonathan, and Trevor Trott; David and granddaughter-in-law Erika Trott of NY; Byron and granddaughter-in-law Caroline Braun of Acworth, GA; great-grandchildren Christine, Jonathan Braun; brother Jerry Trott; sister Pat Trott; brother-in-law Richard Karr and wife Charlene of Jackson, GA; nine nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- No one shot in drive-by shooting in Jackson neighborhood Thursday afternoon
- Juneteenth protest march and celebration planned for June 19 in Jackson
- Jackson Police prepare for Juneteenth march and celebration
- Evidence of huge carnivorous dinosaurs discovered in Australia
- Butts County Sheriff Gary Long interviewed by FBI about Clayton County jail excessive force allegations
- Gordon could face change as Board of Regents appoints committee to look at school names
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Officer William "Jack" Gilroy and Deputy Garrett Vick honored by Jackson Police for saving the life another officer
- Butts County Magistrate Court Report
- Charlie Pelt State Farm and The Brickery feed Westbury staff
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.