January 23, 1936 - June 7, 2020 Charlie Trott, age 84, of Griffin, GA passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Brightmoor Hospice. He was a member of the Jackson Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder and choir member. Charlie was employed at Eastern Air Lines for 34 years in Miami and Atlanta. He was also employed at Lockheed Martin for 13 years in Greenville, SC, and retired in 2001. He enjoyed several hobbies, RC airplanes and G-gauge trains. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Janice Trott of Griffin; son Mark Trott of Acworth, GA; son and daughter-in-law Marty and Leisha Trott of Easley, SC; granddaughters Elizabeth, Gabrielle, and Hali Trott; grandsons Kris, Jonathan, and Trevor Trott; David and granddaughter-in-law Erika Trott of NY; Byron and granddaughter-in-law Caroline Braun of Acworth, GA; great-grandchildren Christine, Jonathan Braun; brother Jerry Trott; sister Pat Trott; brother-in-law Richard Karr and wife Charlene of Jackson, GA; nine nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Trott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.