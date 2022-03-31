Locust Grove, GA Mr. Cecil Leon Norton, age 76, of Locust Grove, Georgia passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Cecil was born on Saturday, November 17, 1945, in LaGrange, Georgia to the late Harvey B. Norton and the late Dester McCullough Norton. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Cecilia Ann Stephens; sisters, Becky Sutton, Agnes Wood; brother, William Norton. Cecil was a Baptist minister that pastored six churches in the area and was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. He was saved at Teamon Baptist Church in Griffin, Georgia under Pastor Charles Pirkle. Cecil loved to hunt coon, rabbit, and deer. Cecil is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Catherine Norton; daughters and sons-in-law, Sandra and Kenneth Goodman, Rhonda and Keith Bridges; 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A funeral service for Mr. Cecil Norton will be held on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Lighthouse Baptist Church with Brother Keith Bridges officiating. Interment will follow at Jackson City Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Saturday from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Norton family.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Service information
Apr 2
Visitation
Saturday, April 2, 2022
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home
212 East College Street
Jackson, GA 30233
212 East College Street
Jackson, GA 30233
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Apr 3
Funeral Service
Sunday, April 3, 2022
2:00PM
2:00PM
Lighthouse Baptist Church
104 Dub Walker Road
Jackson, GA 30233
104 Dub Walker Road
Jackson, GA 30233
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Trending Videos
Latest News
- An Ohio therapy dog is this year's Cadbury Bunny
- New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo, set to be released next year, escapes federal custody
- NAACP files lawsuit against Tennessee comptroller, claims threat to take over majority-Black town is discriminatory
- MORRIS: Put your faith in the Creator's power
- Former US women's soccer goalkeeper Hope Solo arrested on DWI, misdemeanor child abuse charges
Most Popular
Articles
- I-75 traffic stop in Butts County results in seizure of 300 pounds of marijuana valued at $1.2-$1.5 million
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Questions and answers with Brent Lowe, Butts County's new school superintendent
- Cooling assistance available beginning April 1 from Middle Georgia Community Action Agency
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Butts County Board of Education naming new Operations Annex in honor of Homer Williams
- Jackson City Council votes to approve Sylvia Redic as first city manager in Jackson history
- Pedestrian struck and killed trying to cross Ga. Hwy. 16 near Ingle's
- Butts County to celebrate spring with music, art, and gardens in May
- Lady Devils win Region 2-AAA soccer championship for second straight year
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Daughtry Elementary students perform Disney's Frozen Jr.
- TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Oconee County, Georgia
- PHOTOS: Former President Trump holds 'Save America Rally' in Banks County, Georgia
- Best counties to retire to in Georgia
- CHECK IT OUT: 5 things to see and do in and around Butts County this weekend
- CAPITOL BEAT: 5 stories to know from last week at the General Assembly
- I've won an Oscar? No, thanks! You won't believe the actors who snubbed the Academy Awards!
- Climate change’s impact on the coffee industry
- Breakthrough discoveries in the evolutionary biology and behavior of pets
- PAWSITIVELY ADORABLE
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.