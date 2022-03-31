Locust Grove, GA Mr. Cecil Leon Norton, age 76, of Locust Grove, Georgia passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Cecil was born on Saturday, November 17, 1945, in LaGrange, Georgia to the late Harvey B. Norton and the late Dester McCullough Norton. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Cecilia Ann Stephens; sisters, Becky Sutton, Agnes Wood; brother, William Norton. Cecil was a Baptist minister that pastored six churches in the area and was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. He was saved at Teamon Baptist Church in Griffin, Georgia under Pastor Charles Pirkle. Cecil loved to hunt coon, rabbit, and deer. Cecil is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Catherine Norton; daughters and sons-in-law, Sandra and Kenneth Goodman, Rhonda and Keith Bridges; 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A funeral service for Mr. Cecil Norton will be held on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Lighthouse Baptist Church with Brother Keith Bridges officiating. Interment will follow at Jackson City Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Saturday from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Norton family.

