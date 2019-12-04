Jackson
Catherine Flowers
Mrs. Catherine M. Foster, age 83, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. She was born on Monday, June 1, 1936, to the late Paul Flowers and the late Mary Scales Flowers. Catherine attended Macedonia Baptist Church. She loved plants and animals. Catherine retired from AT&T after 20 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Foster; and son, Richard Paul Foster.
Catherine is survived by her children, David and Gayla Foster, of Blue Ridge. Daniel and Lisa Foster, of Atlanta, James and Crystal Foster, of Jackson; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews
A graveside service for Mrs. Catherine M. Foster will be held at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Fairview Memorial Gardens with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, December 2, 2019, from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, is serving the Foster family.
To plant a tree in memory of Catherine Flowers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.