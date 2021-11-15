Jackson, GA Carolyn Louise Shaw, 84, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

Carolyn was born on Friday, August 20, 1937, in Summerville, Georgia to the late John Lee Webster and the late Nashie Mae Partlow Webster. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Emory Alexander and Tom Shaw; sister, Helen Bell; brother, Dan Webster. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Barry and Julie Alexander, Dawn Alexander, Susan Meadows, Tommy and Danita Wilson; grandchildren, Tiffany and Derron Lunsford, Ryan and Whitney Alexander; great-grandchildren, Landen Lunsford, Malorie Lunsford, Grant Lunsford, Mackenzie Alexander, Emersyn Alexander; and extended family.

A memorial service for Mrs. Carolyn Shaw will be held Sunday, November 21, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. at Macedonia Baptist Church, 151 Macedonia Church Rd, Jackson, Georgia 30233, with Reverend Tyler Thomas officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 2:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the church.

Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Shaw family.

