Carolyn Patricia Bingham

Jackson, GA Mrs. Carolyn Patricia Bingham, age 60, of Jackson, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Carolyn was born on Friday, July 7, 1961, in Scunthorpe, England. She was preceded in death by her mother, Rosemary Collison; and her aunt that raised her, Margaret Bingham. Carolyn enjoyed hiking, exercising, walking, participating in 5K's and loved taking care of her fur babies.

Carolyn is survived by wife of 7 years, Donna Cawthon; 3 fur babies, Beau, DJ, and Jackson; brother & sister-in-law, Chris and Lety Bingham; nephew, Grayson Bingham.

A memorial service for Mrs. Carolyn Bingham will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at The Rivers Ranch with Mr. Bob Berlin officiating. Friends may visit with the family following the service at Rivers Ranch.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Butts Mutts, P.O. Box 474, Jackson, Georgia 30233 in memory of Mrs. Carolyn Bingham.

Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com.

Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Bingham/Cawthon family.

