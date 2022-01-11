Jackson, GA Mrs. Carolyn Jean Tatterson Landers, age 82, of Jackson, Georgia passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022. Carolyn was born on Sunday, January 7, 1940, in Glasgow, West Virginia to the late Lawrence Lemoin Tatterson and the late Pauline Shenefield Tatterson. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, James Albert "Jim" Landers, III; son, James Alan "Buddy" Landers; and sister, Janet Price. Carolyn was a member of Rock Springs Church where she served on the Women's Missionary Society and the children's nursery for many years. She was a longtime owner of Carolyn's Ceramics in Jackson. Carolyn is survived by her children, Lisa and Leon Couey; Laura Perdichizzi; son-in-law, Sam Perdichizzi; grandchildren, Leon and Sarah Couey, Amanda and Justin Weldon, Cameron and Kimberly Perdichizzi, Adam and Lindy Seachrist; Allie and Luke Andrews great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Waylon and Willoh Andrews, Samuel and Lillian Weldon; sister, Ruth Thomas; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Fay Tatterson; in-laws, Nancy and Aubrey Hanson, Sara Jo and Ray Young; several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Mrs. Carolyn Landers will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at Rock Springs Church with Dr. Benny Tate officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at the church. Interment will follow the service at Rock Springs Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Jabbok Ministries, 1102 Chappell Mill Road, Milner, GA 30257, www.jabbokministries.com. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Landers family.
