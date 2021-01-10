Jackson, GA Mrs. Carol Faye Harper, age 88, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021. Faye was born on Saturday, February 27, 1932 in Jackson, Georgia to the late Issac Travis Crane and the late Lillie Myron Norris Crane. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and enjoyed cooking, baking, quilting, needle work, and watching wrestling. Most of all she loved her very special companion, her cat, Buddy. Faye is survived by her grandson, Joel and Diani Harper; granddaughter, Elizabeth Harper; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Nita Ledford; sister-in-law, Faye Crane; nieces and nephews, April Freeman, Len Ledford, Jody Ledford, Tracy Ledford, Matt Ledford, and Wendy Worley. Along with her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Jones Harper, Sr.; sons, Sonny Harper, Travis Harper, and Jeff Harper; brother, Richard Toby Crane; and nephew, Scott Crane. A memorial service for Mrs. Faye Crane will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Friends may visit with family one hour prior to service. A live stream of the service will also be available on the Sherrell-Westbury Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Butts Mutts of Jackson, Georgia at www.buttsmutts.com. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Crane family.

