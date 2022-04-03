Flovilla, GA Carl George (Craig) Moncrief, age 66, of Flovilla, Georgia passed away on March 31, 2022, at his home in Flovilla following an extended illness. Craig was born April 6th, 1955, in Jackson, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Evelyn Moncrief, sister Marie Moncrief Britton, and nephew Bryan Britton. Craig attended Jackson High School. Craig was a dog lover who enjoyed spending time at home with his animals. Craig also had a love for trains. He is survived by his brother and sister law Joseph and Gail Moncrief, his brother and sister-in-law Randy and Wanda Moncrief, brother-in-law Marion Britton, nieces Cindy Passmore, Kim Britton, Haley Herrick, Lindsey Moncrief, Taylor Moncrief, nephews Jody Moncrief and Will Moncrief and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. At Craig's request, there will be no funeral or memorial service.

