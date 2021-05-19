Jackson, GA Mr. Bryan Eugene Abraham, age 38, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Friday, May 14, 2021. Bryan was born on Thursday, March 31, 1983 in Atlanta, Georgia to Michael Eugene Abraham Sr. and Brenda Ann Huggins Abraham. He was a member of Worthville Baptist Church. Bryan loved his family and friends and enjoyed playing games.

Bryan is survived by his parents, Brenda and Mike Abraham; brother, Michael Abraham Jr.; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Mr. Bryan Abraham will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Worthville Baptist Church with Mr. Ronnie Huggins officiating. Interment will follow at Worthville Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at the church. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Abraham family.

Service information

May 22
Visitation
Saturday, May 22, 2021
10:00AM-11:00AM
Worthville Baptist Church
112 Old South River Road
Jackson, GA 30233
May 22
Service
Saturday, May 22, 2021
11:00AM
Worthville Baptist Church
112 Old South River Road
Jackson, GA 30233
