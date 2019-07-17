Leesburg, IN
Brenda Lee Montgomery
Brenda Lee Montgomery, 70, passed on Wednesday, July 10th in Fort Wayne, Indiana. A resident of Leesburg, IN she was previously of Jackson, GA.
Brenda was born on June 7, 1949, the daughter of Maynard C. and Mary C. (Vanator) Osbun; her father preceded her in passing. She was a 1967 graduate of Leesburg High School and retired as a rural carrier from the United States Postal Service. More recently, she worked as a bus attendant for Butts County (GA) Schools.
All about her family, Brenda especially loved time spent with her grandchildren. She liked to travel and was known for her spunky, outspoken personality. She was strict but fair, quite humorous and loved to laugh.
Surviving are two sons: Terry Montgomery and Alan (Patricia) Montgomery of Jackson, GA; three grandchildren: Brianna Montgomery, Noah Montgomery and Terry Montgomery, Jr. "T.J." all of Jackson; and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sister, Janice (Russell) Wilson of North Webster, IN; brothers, Robert Osbun of Leesburg and David Osbun of Akron, IN and their mother, Mary Osbun of Leesburg. Father, Maynard Osbun, and a great-granddaughter preceded her in passing.
Services will be held privately in Indiana. Memorial gifts may be directed to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. Condolences may be sent at www.TitusFuneralHome.com
