Jackson, GA Mrs. Brenda Joyce Byars Pritchard, age 73, of Jackson, Georgia passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022. Brenda was born on Tuesday, August 17, 1948, in Jackson, Georgia to the late Clarence and Trudy James Byars. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Pritchard; siblings, Carolyn Smyley, Helen Wise, Margaret Jones, Clarence Byars, Jr. Brenda was a member of Second Baptist Church. She retired from Piggly Wiggly where she worked for 36 years. Brenda loved her animals, especially her cats and sitting on her front porch. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. Brenda is survived by her son, Jimmy Riggs; several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Mrs. Brenda Pritchard will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Interment will follow at Pepperton Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Pritchard family.

