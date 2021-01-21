Jackson, GA Brenda Ann Bohannon Rooks, age 72 of Jackson, passed away early Friday morning January 22, 2021 at Westbury Medical Care and Rehab. She was born Friday May 28, 1948 in Jackson to the late Samuel and Mary Lunsford Bohannon.

Brenda attended Jackson High School and was a member of Rock Springs Church in Milner. She was a devoted caregiver having retired from Autumn Village after many years of dedicated service. She occupied her free time fishing, reading and crafting. She loved Elvis and a good yard sale, but she loved her grandchildren more than anything in the world.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter Deanna Ridgeway, Deanna's fiancé, Jerry James, one son; Mallory & Jennifer Pike, grandchildren; Sean & Daniel Evans, Megan Pike, Samantha Pike, Miranda Pike, Brittany & Greer Pope, Macie Woodruff and Gavin Woodruff, sisters; Ruth Daniel and Jackie Rooks. In addition to her parents, Brenda is preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Rooks, sisters; Louise Washington, Judy Pulliam, Doris Fincher and Hazel Adams, brothers; Aubrey "Brother" Bohannon, and Bobby Bohannon, and her granddaughter; Angel Woodruff.

Memorial Services for Brenda Ann Bohannon Rooks will be held in the Chapel of Haisten Funeral Home, Tuesday January 26, 2021 at 2:00 PM, Dr. Benny Tate will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Service.

Those desiring, may sign the online Guest Registry at www.haistenfuneral.com

Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Rooks Family.