Jackson, GA Miss Brandy Lynn Walker, age 41, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Wellstar Sylvan Grove Hospital. Brandy was born on Thursday, July 5, 1979 in Griffin, Georgia to William "Bill" Elliott Walker and Deborah Betsill Walker. She loved to participate in the Special Olympics where she was crowned Miss Henry County. Brandy is survived by her mother, Deborah Walker; father and step-mother, Bill and Fran Walker; brother and sister-in-law, William and Meghan Walker; nephews, Zane and Rhett; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. A funeral service for Miss Brandy Walker will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Worthville Baptist Church with Reverend Ron Black officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Park Cemetery at 1:30 P.M. Friends may visit the family on Saturday one hour prior to the service at the church. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Walker family.

