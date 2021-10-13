Jackson, GA Bonnie Dollar Mosteller, age 97 of Jackson peacefully passed away Tuesday October 12, 2021 at Westbury Center of Jackson for Nursing and Healing after an extended illness. Bonnie was born Friday May 30, 1924 in Lagrange, GA to the late Ed & Ina Dukes Dollar. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Mosteller, her son, Charles W. (Buster) Mosteller Jr., along with four brothers and two sisters.

Bonnie was a graduate of Hamilton High School in the class of 1941. She was a long time paper carrier for The Atlanta Journal and Constitution, and she was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Bonnie liked to spend her spare time working in her flower garden, sewing, crocheting, solving word search puzzles and she dearly enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bonnie is survived by her son, Jerry Mosteller, her daughter and son-in-law, Beverly & Joe Davies. She is also survived by six grandchildren; Cary Mosteller, Nicole Lauri, Stephanie Davies, Melissa Patterson, Jeremy Mosteller and Jackie Mosteller, seven great-grandchildren; Wes & Bo Mosteller, Samantha & Brett Patterson, Peyton Jones and Chase & Levi Mosteller.

The family will receive friends Sunday October 17, 2021 beginning at 1:00 PM. The Funeral Service for Bonnie Dollar Mosteller will immediately follow the visitation at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Haisten Funeral Home; Mr. Rudy Mangham will officiate with interment in The Jackson City Cemetery.

Those that desire to leave condolences online may visit www.haistenfuneral.com

Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Mosteller Family.