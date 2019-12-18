Bobby Jones

Flovilla
Mr. Bobby Joe Jones
Bobby Joe Jones of Flovilla, age 78, passed away late Tuesday night at Westbury Medical Care and Rehab in Jackson. He was born in Rockmart, GA on February 18, 1941 to the late Troy Andrew and Dora Cain Jones.
Bobby was retired from AT&T with 30 years of service and a member of Flovilla Baptist Church. He proudly served in the United States Air Force; Bobby also enjoyed electronics, farming and gardening.
Bobby is survived by his wife Sandra Gail Jones: sons and daughters-in-law; Tim and Lacey Jones, Raymond and Diantha Jones, Jamie and Kim Martin, Bill and Kelly Reid, Brian Johnson and Jennifer Webb, daughters; Stephanie Jones-Pate and Brianna Jones. Thirty-two grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers; Bryant and Josie Jones, Stanley and Jennie Jones also survive. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his daughter, Sonya Martin, three brothers: Carl Jones, Jack Jones and Roger Jones.
Funeral Services for Bobby Joe Jones will be Friday December 13, 2019 at 11 AM in the Chapel of Haisten Funeral Home. Rev. Neal Wall will officiate. The Family will receive friends Thursday evening December 12, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Sandy Creek Cemetery. Those who desire may sign the online registry at www.haistenfuneral.com
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Jones Family.
