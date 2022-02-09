Jackson, GA Bobbie Jo Evans age 72, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

Bobbie was born in Griffin, Georgia on June 9, 1949. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mae and Harold Entrekin. Bobbie was a member of Valley Hill Baptist Church in Riverdale, Georgia.

Survivors include her daughter, Michele Dobbs and husband, Bobby; grandchildren, Bradley Miller, Cody Miller and his wife, Kimber, James Maxwell; great grandchild, Noah Miller, and another great grandson on the way; brother, Charles Entrekin and wife, Connie; sister, Dianne York and husband, Tim; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Bobbie Jo Evans will be on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home from 6:00pm until 8:00 pm, then Friday February 11, 2022 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm, followed by a funeral service in the chapel. Interment will follow in the old section of Oak Hill Cemetery.

Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Road is in charge of arrangements.

Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Bobbie Jo Evans by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.